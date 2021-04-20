Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $165.00. The stock had previously closed at $125.08, but opened at $129.50. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $118.41, with a volume of 8,621 shares.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SI. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $4,041,653.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.82 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

