Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Short Interest Update

Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 174.0 days.

SLVFF opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. Silverlake Axis has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.

About Silverlake Axis

Silverlake Axis Ltd, an investment holding company, provides software solutions and services to the banking, insurance, retail, government, payment, and logistics industries. Its products include Silverlake Axis integrated banking solutions, Silverlake Axis integrated Islamic banking solutions, Silverlake Axis integrated provident fund systems, Silverlake Axis cards systems, Silverlake digital banking MÃ-BIUS open banking platforms, Silverlake Axis retail merchandising systems, Silverlake Axis enterprise payment platforms, Cyber Village converged Internet and mobile platforms, and Silverlake Symmetri retail banking solutions; IntelliSuite solutions; NowSuite solutions; and digital identity and security software solutions.

