Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Short Interest Update

Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 174.0 days.
SLVFF opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. Silverlake Axis has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.
About Silverlake Axis
