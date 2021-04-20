Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,126 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Simmons First National by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Simmons First National by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Simmons First National by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $199.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

SFNC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.