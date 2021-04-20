SIX Hits Market Capitalization of $35.82 Million (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One SIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. SIX has a market cap of $35.82 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SIX has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SIX Coin Profile

SIX was first traded on June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&&

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

SIX Coin Trading

