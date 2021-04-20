Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,426,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after buying an additional 35,436 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 144.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $266,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 53,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.23. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,347. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

