SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coronavirus-induced depressed air-travel demand is affecting SkyWest’s revenues which declined 28% year over year last year. The company’s top line is expected to have been weak in the first quarter of 2021 as well. Detailed results will be available on Apr 29. While travel demand is gradually improving with increased vaccinations and easing coronavirus-induced restrictions, it continues to be below 2019 levels. Moreover, with the airline already struggling on the bottom-line front amid coronavirus woes, rising maintenance expenses (surged 20.3% year over year in 2020) further add to its concerns. The airline anticipates maintenance expenses to increase in the first quarter of 2021 as well, from the year-ago period. However, SkyWest’s sound liquidity position is helping the carrier efficiently deal with coronavirus-led woes.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $2.85 on Tuesday, hitting $47.97. 5,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.96 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

In other news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at $12,449,780.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

