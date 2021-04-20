Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Short Interest Update

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $185.87 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,227,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

