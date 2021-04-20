SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded SL Green Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.45.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE:SLG opened at $71.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $385,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,064,000 after purchasing an additional 244,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,939,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $53,293,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.