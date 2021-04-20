Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.11.

WORK stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. Slack Technologies has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -72.93 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $171,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,808,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Slack Technologies (WORK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.