Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Snap’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP opened at $60.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $73.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,083,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $312,660.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,110,915 shares in the company, valued at $57,889,780.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,047 shares of company stock worth $11,121,872.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Snap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after acquiring an additional 755,676 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,462,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,117,000 after acquiring an additional 40,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.