SolarWinds Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for SolarWinds in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SolarWinds’ FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

SWI stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 151.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,281,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,993,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,748,000 after purchasing an additional 127,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after buying an additional 534,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $11,075,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $10,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

