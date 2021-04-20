South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SOUHY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of SOUHY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,830. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. South32’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

