Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWN. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.73.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

