S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in S&P Global by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $376.44 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.92 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.79.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

