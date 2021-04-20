Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Tops $20.48

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for $20.48 or 0.00037319 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $668,706.71 and $92,707.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00064095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00086788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.69 or 0.00644403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00039393 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

