Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SPRQ)

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,103 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 835% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSE SPRQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,371. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain in North America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

