Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.47 Million in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF makes up about 2.4% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXTG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

NXTG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.77. 62,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,166. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $75.56.

