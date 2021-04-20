Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Shares in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $108.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Company insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

