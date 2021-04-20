Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 485,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 240,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 235,070 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 19,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $377,826.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,591.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $80,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,288. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $825.04 million, a P/E ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

