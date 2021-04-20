Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $5,733,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 70,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

