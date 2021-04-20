Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MeiraGTx by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,043,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after buying an additional 1,046,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MeiraGTx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 73,429 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in MeiraGTx by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in MeiraGTx by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $590.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

