Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 6,241.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,178 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 391,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $14,546,124.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,699,968 shares of company stock worth $66,152,573 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

