Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 28,406 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 28,406 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth $868,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SD opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.55. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.32 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 364.22%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

