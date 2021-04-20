STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.12

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.12 and last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 6907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.0% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

