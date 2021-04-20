Stakinglab (LABX) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $2,003.13 and $2.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00033022 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001496 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000131 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003081 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Stakinglab

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.