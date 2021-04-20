Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $221.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $221.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $205.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.45. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $207.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

