Star Phoenix Group’s (STA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Star Phoenix Group (LON:STA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Star Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 1.33 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.74. Star Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.10 ($0.05). The stock has a market cap of £2.00 million and a P/E ratio of 0.05.

Get Star Phoenix Group alerts:

About Star Phoenix Group

Star Phoenix Group Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Trinidad and Indonesia. The company holds 23% interest in the Perlak project located in Northern Sumatra. It also provides oilfield services. The company was formerly known as Range Resources Limited and changed its name to Star Phoenix Group Ltd.in March 1984.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Star Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.