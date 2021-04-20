Star Phoenix Group’s (STA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Star Phoenix Group (LON:STA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Star Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 1.33 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.74. Star Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.10 ($0.05). The stock has a market cap of £2.00 million and a P/E ratio of 0.05.
About Star Phoenix Group
