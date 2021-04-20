State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.07 Million Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,199 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $35.88.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

