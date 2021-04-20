State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2 Million Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,710 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of United Community Banks worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,309,000 after purchasing an additional 374,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Community Banks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,268,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,117 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in United Community Banks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after acquiring an additional 192,702 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,768,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.