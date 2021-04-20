State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 16,720 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,978 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,720 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

ONB stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

