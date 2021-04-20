Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Steel Dynamics updated its Q2 guidance to above $2.03 EPS.

STLD stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.19. 2,357,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,857. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

