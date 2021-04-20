Stepan (SCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Stepan to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $494.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.20 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts expect Stepan to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $128.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.47. Stepan has a 1-year low of $83.66 and a 1-year high of $131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total value of $51,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $544,764.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCL. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

