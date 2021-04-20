Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Announces Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

STL traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,997. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

