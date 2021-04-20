Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

