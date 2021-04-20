Steve Oblak Sells 1,381 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $427,612.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,108,837.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total transaction of $260,998.20.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Steve Oblak sold 3,287 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,071,167.56.

Wayfair stock opened at $315.33 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after buying an additional 29,164 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Wayfair by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

