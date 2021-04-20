Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Carrier Global Put Options (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,586 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 817% compared to the average volume of 391 put options.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 135,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,858. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

