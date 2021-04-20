Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,118 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.35.

MMC traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $127.92. 9,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,806. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $128.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.33. The company has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

