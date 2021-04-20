Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,823 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 1.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25,698 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in American Express by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 350,507 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after purchasing an additional 78,853 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

AXP traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.67. The company had a trading volume of 56,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $151.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.53. The company has a market cap of $117.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

