Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stora Enso Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7162 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 12.67%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

