STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STOR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of STOR opened at $35.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

