StrongHands (SHND) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 2% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $4,669.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,472,236,638 coins and its circulating supply is 17,059,042,284 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

