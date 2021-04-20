Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Stryker by 10.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Stryker by 7.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 48,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $634,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.9% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $256.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

