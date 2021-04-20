Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.39

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.39 and last traded at C$15.37, with a volume of 11852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMU.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$15.75 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.13.

The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

