Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

SMMT stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a negative net margin of 933.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

