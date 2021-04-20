Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $42.93.

In related news, Director Kerry Philipovitch purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

