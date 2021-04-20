Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) versus Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Financial Contrast

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sundance Energy Australia alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sundance Energy Australia and Cabot Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Cabot Oil & Gas 2 11 4 0 2.12

Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $20.06, suggesting a potential upside of 21.27%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Cabot Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Cabot Oil & Gas $2.07 billion 3.20 $681.07 million $1.62 10.21

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Cabot Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Cabot Oil & Gas 16.73% 8.84% 4.24%

Risk & Volatility

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, meaning that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Sundance Energy Australia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 13,672 billion cubic feet of gas; and 15 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.