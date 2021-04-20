Surevest LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Surevest LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,459. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.93 and a 12 month high of $157.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

