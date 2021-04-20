Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 1,010 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 6.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 257,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period.

VGM opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

