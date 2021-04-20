Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its holdings in Enel Américas by 407,467.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,521,726,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,521,352,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enel Américas by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after buying an additional 382,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Enel Américas by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 87,875 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enel Américas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Enel Américas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENIA stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

