Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFIN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFIN. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.86%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.